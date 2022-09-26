The UK said Monday it could impose a multimillion-dollar fine on TikTok after the government found the short-form video platform may have violated children's privacy.

The potential fine of £27 million, or about $29 million, follows an investigation by the UK's data privacy regulator, which found that over the course of two years from May 2018 to July 2020, TikTok may have breached UK law by processing data of kids under 13 without parental consent.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.