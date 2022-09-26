UK authorities try to calm panicked markets

On September 26, the Bank of England said that it is "monitoring developments in financial markets very closely in light of the significant repricing of financial assets." Pedestrians walk past the Bank of England in the City of London on September 22.

 Isabel Infantes/AFP/Getty Images

UK policymakers are trying to calm markets after a plan by Prime Minister Liz Truss to cut taxes while ramping up borrowing sparked panic among investors worried it could feed inflation and destabilize government finances.

The Bank of England said Monday that it is "monitoring developments in financial markets very closely in light of the significant repricing of financial assets."

