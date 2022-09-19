Uber has linked the cybersecurity incident it disclosed last week to hackers affiliated with the Lapsus$ gang, a group accused of numerous high-profile corporate data breaches. The company also said the attackers were able to download or access company Slack messages and invoice-related data from an internal tool.

In a blog post on Monday, Uber said the attackers first gained access to the company's systems when they successfully convinced a contractor to grant a multi-factor authentication challenge. The contractor's network password had likely been obtained separately on a dark web marketplace, Uber said.

