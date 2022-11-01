Uber revenue jumps 72% on strong demand for rides

Uber revenue has jumped 72% on strong demand for rides. Pictured are Uber headquarters on March 29, 2021 in San Francisco.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

If a recession is looming, you wouldn't know it from looking at Uber's business.

Uber on Tuesday reported $8.3 billion in revenue for the three months ending in September, a 72% increase from the prior year, fueled by strong demand for rides and meal deliveries even as inflation and recession fears weigh on consumers.