Ridehailing giant Uber is now offering Las Vegas riders the option on its app to hail a self-driving taxis developed by another company, according to a press release Wednesday. While the autonomous vehicles are currently only available for ride hailing in Las Vegas, there are plans to expand to Los Angeles "at a later date," according to the release.

The robocars, made by driverless technology company Motional, are sent with two "vehicle operators" behind the wheel to monitor the technology and provide added support to riders. Uber said it plans on launching a fully driverless service with Motional in 2023.

CNN's Matt McFarland and Vanessa Yurkevich contributed to this report.