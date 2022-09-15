Uber investigating 'cybersecurity incident' after hacker claims to access internal systems

People wear protective masks in front of Uber's headquarters in San Francisco, California, in June 2021. Uber is investigating a "cybersecurity incident" after a hacker shared evidence that they had breached Uber's internal systems.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Uber said Thursday that it was investigating a "cybersecurity incident" after a hacker shared evidence that they had breached the ride-hailing giant's computer systems with journalists and security researchers.

"We are currently responding to a cybersecurity incident," Uber's communications team said in a tweet Thursday evening. "We are in touch with law enforcement and will post additional updates here as they become available."

