Uber investigating 'cybersecurity incident' after hacker claims to access internal systems

People wear protective masks in front of Uber's headquarters in San Francisco, California, in June 2021. Uber is investigating a "cybersecurity incident" after a hacker shared evidence that they had breached Uber's internal systems.
Uber said Thursday that it was investigating a "cybersecurity incident" after a hacker shared evidence that they had breached the ride-hailing giant's computer systems with journalists and security researchers.
"We are currently responding to a cybersecurity incident," Uber's communications team said in a tweet Thursday evening. "We are in touch with law enforcement and will post additional updates here as they become available."
Uber said in an update Friday afternoon that there was "no evidence that the incident involved access to sensitive user data" such as passengers' ride history.
"Internal software tools that we took down as a precaution yesterday are coming back online this morning," Uber said Friday. "All of our services including Uber, Uber Eats, Uber Freight, and the Uber Driver app are operational."
Andrew Hasbun, an Uber spokesperson, declined to comment further on the incident.
