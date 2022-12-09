Workers at the Ultium Cells plant, co-owned by General Motors and Korean giant LG, voted overwhelmingly this week to join the United Auto Workers union. It's a huge win for the UAW that has major significance for the auto industry.

The vote happened at Ultium's first-ever plant in Warren, Ohio, which started production of batteries for GM's new line of electric vehicles in September. Early Friday morning the union announced 710 had voted in favor of the union and only 16 opposed, with about 900 workers eligible to vote in the election.

