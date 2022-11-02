Twitter's C-suite clears out as Musk cements power over the company

 Carlos Barria/Reuters

On October 27, the same day Elon Musk completed his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, the company's chief customer officer, Sarah Personette, tweeted that she "had a great discussion" with the social network's new owner.

The next day, Personette resigned.