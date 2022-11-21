Twitter won't restore Alex Jones' account, Elon Musk says

Twitter won't restore Alex Jones' account, Elon Musk says. Jones, here in 2022, has been ordered to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for his lies about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

 Mike Segar/Reuters

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones won't be returning to Twitter and will remain banned from the platform, according to its new owner, Elon Musk.

Musk declared on Friday that Jones' account will not be restored, in spite of some users' requests, and spent the weekend defending the decision even as Twitter moved to restore other suspended accounts including that of former President Donald Trump.