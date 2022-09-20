Twitter to depose Elon Musk next week

Twitter is set to depose Elon Musk, seen here in South Texas on February 10, as part of ongoing litigation over their $44 billion acquisition deal, according to a court filing in the case.

 Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Twitter's lawyers are set to question Elon Musk in a deposition that could last up to three day starting Sept. 26 as part of ongoing litigation over their $44 billion acquisition deal, according to a court filing Tuesday.

The company's lawyers will also depose Musk lieutenant Jared Birchall and lawyer Alex Spiro in the coming days, Tuesday filings show. News of the deposition plans comes as Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey is set to be deposed Tuesday by lawyers for the company and Musk.

