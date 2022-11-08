Twitter said Tuesday evening that to resolve ambiguity about which accounts on its platform have been identity-verified — as opposed to those simply paying $8 a month for a blue check mark on their profiles — the company will introduce a new, gray check mark as part of an "official" label.

A screenshot posted by Esther Crawford, a director of product management at the company, showed how the new label would appear. The screenshot displayed Twitter's own account profile, which included the standard blue check mark beside its display name as well as a gray check mark and the word "Official" underneath its account handle.