After years of accusations that it's helped spread misinformation, Twitter is finally giving users an easy way to report misleading tweets. But don't expect anything to happen right away because of it.
Twitter users in some countries, including the United States, will now be able to report tweets to the social media platform that contain misinformation, the company announced on Tuesday.
The new feature became available Tuesday to small groups of users in the US, South Korea and Australia, Twitter said. The explanation "it's misleading" will now appear as an option for those users to select when they seek to report a problematic tweet.
But the limited test may not lead to any direct action on the tweets flagged by users, according to the company.
"We may not take action on and cannot respond to each report in the experiment, but your input will help us identify trends so that we can improve the speed and scale of our broader misinformation work," Twitter said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Twitter's new feature follows in the footsteps of platforms such as Facebook, which also lets users report false information pertaining to health, politics or social issues.
Twitter has increasingly advocated for a user-driven approach to content moderation. The company is also developing a system known as Birdwatch that allows registered users to add notes and context to tweets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.