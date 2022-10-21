Twitter stock falls after report says Biden admin weighing security review of Musk ventures

Shares of Twitter dropped in pre-market trading Friday. The Twitter headquarters building is pictured here in San Francisco, California, on October 6.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Shares of Twitter dropped as much as 8% in pre-market trading Friday as investors braced for some last-minute uncertainty around Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy the company.

The stock reaction, which rebounded somewhat later in the morning, followed a Bloomberg report that Biden administration officials are in early discussions about possibly subjecting some of Musk's ventures to national security reviews, including the planned Twitter takeover. Asked by CNN, the administration pushed back on the report, which cited people familiar with the matter.