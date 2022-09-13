Twitter shareholders vote overwhelmingly in favor of Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover deal

Twitter shareholders voted in favor of Musk's $44 billion takeover deal, a value of $54.20 per share. The company's stock opened September 13 at just under $41 per share, nearly 25% below the deal price.

 Glenn Chapman/AFP/Getty Images

Elon Musk may be fighting tooth-and-nail to get out of his deal to buy Twitter, but the social media company's shareholders plan to hold him to it.

