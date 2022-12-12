Twitter relaunches option to pay for blue check marks

Twitter on Monday expanded its verification system beyond its signature blue check marks, with new colors for different types of notable accounts. The move comes ahead of a planned relaunch on Monday of the company's updated subscription service that allows users to pay for verification.

 CNN/Adobe Stock

Twitter on Monday relaunched an option for users who pay for its subscription service to receive a coveted "blue check," one month after the company was forced to pull the feature amid a wave of "verified" accounts pretending to be brands and high-profile users.

The updated verification system, which expands on check mark options with multiple new colors, is part of new owner Elon Musk's effort to grow its subscription business and bolster the bottom line of the company he bought for $44 billion, including a substantial amount of debt financing.