Twitter on Saturday launched an updated version of its iOS app that promises to allow users to pay a monthly subscription to receive a blue checkmark on their profiles, a feature that Elon Musk, the company's new owner, has proposed as a way to fight spam on the platform.

The app's latest update was outlined on Apple's App Store, stating that users will now have to pay $7.99 per month for the company's Twitter Blue subscription to receive the checkmark on the platform, "just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow." The checkmark has long been used to confirm the authenticity of government officials, prominent figures, and journalists.