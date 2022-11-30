Twitter must comply with Europe's platform rules, EU digital chief warns Musk in virtual meeting

European commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton (L) is seen here in Brussels, Belgium on November 9. Breton warned Elon Musk on November 30 that Twitter must take significant steps to comply with EU content moderation laws.

 Valeria Mongelli/AFP/Getty Images

A top European Union official warned Twitter owner Elon Musk on Wednesday that the social media platform must take significant steps to comply with EU content moderation laws, and that European officials will be monitoring closely for compliance.

Twitter has "huge work ahead" to meet its obligations under the Digital Services Act, Europe's new platform regulation, said Thierry Breton, the EU's digital chief, in a readout of his meeting with Musk.