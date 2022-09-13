Twitter is unable to catch and remove foreign agents in its ranks, whistleblower testifies

Peiter Zatko, known as Mudge in the computer hacking community, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 13.

 Sarah Silbiger for CNN

Twitter lacks the resources and motivation to search for and remove foreign intelligence threats within its operations even as it has received warnings of possible spies in its ranks, former head of security Peiter "Mudge" Zatko told lawmakers in his first public appearance since blowing the whistle on the company.

In his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, Zatko recalled one instance during his tenure at Twitter when another executive allegedly dismissed concerns about a possible spying threat by suggesting the risk was not worth addressing.

