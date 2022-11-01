Twitter founder Jack Dorsey to remain invested in the company under Elon Musk

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, pictured here in Miami, Florida, in June 2021, will remain invested in the company under Elon Musk.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey stepped down from the company's boardearlier this year, but he's staying involved with the social platform following its takeover by Elon Musk.

Dorsey rolled over his more than 18 million shares in Twitter (a roughly 2.4% stake) into the new Musk-owned company as an equity investor, rather than receiving a cash payout, according to a Thursday securities filing.