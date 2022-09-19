Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey will be questioned on Tuesday morning by lawyers for the company and Elon Musk as part of the court fight over their $44 billion acquisition deal, according to a notice of a deposition filed Monday.

Dorsey — who stepped down as CEO of Twitter last November and remained on the board until late May — was previously subpoenaed by Musk's team for a wide range of information, including all documents and communications regarding the merger agreement as well as those "reflecting, referring to, or relating to the impact or effect of false or spam accounts on Twitter's business and operations."

