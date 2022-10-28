Twitter confirms completion of Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition deal

Elon Musk, pictured here in Germany on March 22, has completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, the company confirmed in a securities filing on October 28.

 Patrick Pleul/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

Elon Musk has completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, the company confirmed in a securities filing Friday, putting the world's richest man in charge of one of the world's most influential social media platforms.

The company said the deal "became effective" on Thursday, as part of a filing notifying its intention to de-list from the New York Stock Exchange. The confirmation comes after a source familiar with the deal told CNN the deal had closed Thursday night.