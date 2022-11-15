Elon Musk has publicly clashed with a growing number of Twitter employees about the state of the platform, and fired at least one of them in a tweet, in an unusually visible sign of corporate chaos after his $44 billion takeover of the influential company.

Musk on Monday got into a dispute with software engineer Eric Frohnhoefer on Twitter that ended with the billionaire tweeting "he's fired," and Frohnhoefer confirming he'd lost access to Twitter's internal systems. The public termination came after Frohnhoefer tweeted evidence suggesting that Musk was "wrong" about his claims that Twitter was running, in the billionaire's words, "super slow" in various countries.