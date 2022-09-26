Twitter CEO and Elon Musk depositions did not begin Monday, despite earlier filings in acquisition dispute

Parag Agrawal, CEO of Twitter, walks to a morning session during the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 7 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Billionaire Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal did not sit for depositions Monday as part of an ongoing merger lawsuit despite earlier scheduling notices filed in a Delaware court, marking another twist in a closely watched case about the future of one of the world's most influential social media platforms.

The testimony of both men is considered central in the litigation over Musk's deal to buy — and then his attempt to get out of buying — Twitter for $44 billion.

