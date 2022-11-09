Twitter appears to be battling a wave of celebrity and corporate impersonators on its platform who have quickly gamed the company's new paid verification system, hours after its launch.

CNN has confirmed multiple verified Twitter accounts have been suspended by the platform after other users posted screenshots showing misleading content from the accounts. The fake verified accounts had posed as former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Nintendo of America, the basketball player LeBron James, the software company Valve and others.