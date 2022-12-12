Twitter on Monday expanded its verification system beyond its signature blue check marks, with new colors for different types of notable accounts. The move comes ahead of a planned relaunch on Monday of the company's updated subscription service that allows users to pay for verification.

The new verification system offers gold checks for companies, gray checks for government entities and other organizations, and blue checks for individuals, whether or not they are celebrities. The gold business verification check mark started appearing Monday on the accounts for various companies, such as The New York Times and Taco Bell.