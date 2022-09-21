Live-streaming giant Twitch on Tuesday said it will take additional steps to crack down on unlicensed gambling content on its platform after facing backlash from some of its top creators.

The Amazon-owned service plans to prohibit gambling sites from streaming on the platform if they are not licensed in the United States or in "other jurisdictions that provide sufficient consumer protection," according to a company statement posted on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.