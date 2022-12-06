Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is upping its investment in the United States, announcing Tuesday that it's building a second semiconductor factory in Arizona and raising its investment there from $12 billion to $40 billion. The move marks one of the "largest foreign direct investments in the history of the United States," according to the company.

TSMC's plans come as tensions between Washington and Beijing are rising over chips, with President Joe Biden imposing a sweeping set of controls on the sale of advanced chips and chip-making equipment to Chinese firms.

Tags

More News