Trump won't return to Twitter right away: Musk enlists panel to review suspended accounts

Elon Musk said on October 28 that Twitter "will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints." Musk is seen here in September 2020 near Gruenheide, Germany.

 Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Newly minted Twitter owner Elon Musk said Friday afternoon that the social media company "will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints." That means suspended accounts like the one held by former President Donald Trump won't immediately return to Twitter.

"No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes," Musk added.