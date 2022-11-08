Trump-linked SPAC stock goes bonkers ahead of midterms

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is seen here in Dayton, Ohio, on November 7.

 Gaelen Morse/Reuters

Many political experts are predicting big Republican wins in the midterm elections that could give the GOP control of at least one, if not both, chambers of Congress. Investors have taken notice too.

The blank check firm that might merge with former President Donald Trump's media company has soared in the past week due to expectations that Trump may soon announce a 2024 presidential run.