hypatia-h_02c4403f9c9fbb3fc9cbe39d829a11d4-h_d59e366c2925befb589c25091d866d15.jpg

Tropicana is introducing a new cereal that's made specifically for orange juice.

 From Tropicana/Instagram

Looking for a juicy alternative to oat bran and milk? Tropicana is introducing a new cereal that's made specifically for orange juice.

Tropicana Crunch, a crispy honey almond cereal, will be available starting May 4, which also happens to be National Orange Juice Day.

"Prepare your mind and cereal bowl for an unforgettable breakfast experience," the juice company says on its website.

The cereal box features a smiling orange holding a spoon and orange juice being poured into a bowl of almond cereal. It also comes with a paper straw.

Tropicana admits the combination of cereal and orange juice might not be for everyone, but says it's worth a try.

"Because whether you hate it or love it, you won't know until you try it," Tropicana says. "It may not be for everyone (but it could be for you!)."

It's unclear whether Tropicana Crunch will be a temporary offering or a mainstay in the cereal aisle. But it isn't the first oddball offering by the company.

In November, Tropicana unveiled a limited-edition toothpaste it promised wouldn't ruin the taste of OJ.

Ew.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.