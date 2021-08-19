It's the second attempt to revitalize the Toys "R" Us brand within three years. This relaunch is new owner WHP Global's first significant strategy shift for the toy store. The New York-based brand management company bought the storied retailer in March with plans to build a "global network and digital platform" for Toys "R" Us.
For Macy's, using the recognizable name could grow its toy business to compete against Target and Walmart. The department store said its toys sales has grown "exponentially" in the past year as parents try to entertain their homebound kids during the pandemic.
"Toys "R" Us is a globally recognized leader in children's toys and our partnership allows Macy's to significantly expand our footprint in that category, while creating more occasions for customers to shop with us across their lifestyles," said Nata Dvir, Macy's chief merchandising officer, in a press release.
The store-within-a-store concept has been growing in popularity, with big chains like Target and Nordstrom looking for ways to keep shoppers coming back to their stores. Target is opening mini Apple shops and Ulta makeup shops at dozens of its locations and Kohl's has partnered with Sephora to open 70 shops.
