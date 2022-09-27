Fans of the cult classic movie "The Hudsucker Proxy" will remember that the main character kept describing his invention of the hula hoop as being, "you know, for kids." But top toy companies are looking beyond the youth demographic this holiday season and plan to pitch more of their products to a demographic with more spending money: grownups.

The toy giants realize that many adults aren't just looking to buy toys for their children, grandkids, nieces and nephews. Companies like Hasbro are increasingly looking to adults (and not just parents) as buyers for nostalgic products, whether its gifts for older loved ones, friends or for themselves.

