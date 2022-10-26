Top Senate Democrat warns the Fed against causing mass job losses

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, seen here in Washington, D.C., on September 22, is warning the Federal Reserve not to attack inflation so aggressively that it undoes the historic progress in the jobs market.

 Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown is warning the Federal Reserve not to attack inflation so aggressively that it undoes the historic progress in the jobs market.

"For working Americans who already feel the crush of inflation, job losses will make it much worse. We can't risk the livelihoods of millions of Americans who can't afford it," Brown, chairman of the powerful Senate Banking Committee, wrote in a letter sent to Fed chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday.

