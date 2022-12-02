Efforts to resolve a simmering dispute between Europe and the United States over electric vehicle subsidies stemming from President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act suffered a blow Friday when a top EU official pulled out of talks scheduled for Monday.

Thierry Breton, the official responsible for the EU's vast internal market, will not participate in a meeting of the EU-US Trade and Tech Council because not enough time has been scheduled to discuss EU concerns, a close aide told CNN on Friday. The source spoke on condition of anonymity, citing local professional norms.