Tom Ford is a newly minted billionaire, thanks to the $2.8B Estée Lauder deal

Estée Lauder is buying Tom Ford in a deal worth $2.8 billion. Pictured is a Tom Ford store on March 22, in Munich, Germany.

 Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

A blockbuster deal to sell his eponymous fashion brand has catapulted fashion designer Tom Ford into the global billionaires club.

Ford, 61, who launched The Tom Ford Brand in 2005 and grew it into a luxury clothing and accessories powerhouse, sold his company Tuesday to Estée Lauder Companies in a deal valued at $2.8 billion.