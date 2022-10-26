TJ Maxx cuts Yeezy-branded merchandise amid Kanye West fallout

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The list of companies cutting ties with artist and designer Ye following a series of antisemitic remarks continues to grow, with TJ Maxx boycotting the apparel line, the retailer announced Wednesday.

The decision follows similar moves by Gap and Foot Locker to pull Yeezy merchandise from their stores. Gap said it had also shut down YeezyGap.com. Adidas on Tuesday ended its partnership with Ye, who legally changed his name from Kanye West.