Peloton formally unveiled its high-priced new rowing machine Tuesday. But the company is still facing rough currents as it struggles to find its way into more friendly stock market waters.

Shares of Peloton are down a staggering 70% this year. Co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi announced last week they were leaving the company. That news comes just seven months after Foley stepped down as CEO, and Peloton brought in former Spotify and Netflix chief financial officer Barry McCarthy to lead the company.

