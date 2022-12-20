In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper Tuesday, a TikTok executive refused multiple times to acknowledge China's treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, actions the US State Department labeled a genocide and a United Nations report said may constitute "crimes against humanity."

in response to Tapper's question, "Do you acknowledge that the Chinese government has Uyghurs and others in concentration camps?" Michael Beckerman, TikTok's head of public policy for the Americas, said, "That's not what I focus on."

