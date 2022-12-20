TikTok executive refuses Jake Tapper's multiple requests to acknowledge China's treatment of Uyghurs

 CNN

In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper Tuesday, a TikTok executive refused multiple times to acknowledge China's treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, which the US State Department has labeled a genocide and a United Nations report said may constitute "crimes against humanity."

In response to Tapper's question, "Do you acknowledge that the Chinese government has Uyghurs and others in concentration camps?" Michael Beckerman, TikTok's head of public policy for the Americas, said, "That's not what I focus on."

