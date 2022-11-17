Ticketmaster cancels public sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour due to overwhelming demand

Ticketmaster said that more than 2 million tickets were sold Tuesday for Taylor Swift's upcoming tour — the most ever sold for an artist in a single day. Swift is here in Dusseldorf, Germany, on November 13.

 Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters

Anyone looking to buy a ticket to Taylor Swift's new tour may be out of luck.

Ticketmaster said on Thursday that "due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand," Friday's public ticket sales for Swift's Eras Tour has been canceled.