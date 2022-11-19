Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift and her fans for ticketing debacle

Ticketmaster apologized to Taylor Swift and her fans late Friday night after a ticketing debacle this week that made it difficult for consumers to buy tickets to the pop star’s new tour.

 Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Ticketmaster apologized to Taylor Swift and her fans late Friday night after a ticketing debacle this week that made it difficult for consumers to buy tickets to the pop star's new tour.

"We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans — especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets," the ticketing site said in the blog post.