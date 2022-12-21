Thursday flight cancellations top 1,700 nationwide, disrupting holiday travel

More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled across the United States, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware, as severe winter weather threatens holiday travel, and pictured, Alaska Airlines planes in Seattle, Washington, on Dec. 20.

 David Ryder/Bloomberg/Getty Images

More than 1,700 flights have been cancelled across the United States, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware, as severe winter weather threatens holiday travel.

As of Thursday morning, 1,759 flights have been cancelled nationwide. More than 800 US flights have already been canceled for Friday.

Tags