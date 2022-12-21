Thursday flight cancellations top 1,200 nationwide, disrupting holiday travel

More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled across the United States, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware, as severe winter weather threatens holiday travel, and pictured, Alaska Airlines planes in Seattle, Washington, on Dec. 20.

As of early Thursday morning, 1,218 flights have been cancelled nationwide. More than 700 US flights have already been canceled for Friday.

