Rank and file members of another railroad union have rejected a tentative labor deal, a move that further raises the odds that America's freight railroad workers will go on strike sometime next month.

The Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen voted against September's tentative agreement, according to results announced Wednesday. The vote was 2,810, or 60.5%, against the proposed four-year deal, and 1,820, or 39.2%, for it. The union represents more than 6,000 employees of the nation's major freight railroads who install, repair and maintain the signal systems used to direct trains.