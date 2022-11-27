Thousands of US flights delayed Sunday as major storm system hampers travel

Travelers at Terminal 5 at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in New York, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

 Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A severe weather system across several parts of the United States has prompted the three major airports servicing New York City to urge passengers to arrive early for flights on what is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year.

As of Sunday evening, 4,944 flights into, out of or within the United States have been delayed, according to FlightAware, and 163 US flights have been canceled, the website noted.

