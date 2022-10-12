This key inflation measure shows prices rose faster than expected last month

A key measure of inflation increased faster than expected in September. Pictured is a Ford production line in Dearborn, Michigan, on September 8.

 Emily Elconin/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A key measure of inflation increased faster than expected in September, raising concerns that the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes are having limited impact in bringing inflation under control.

The US Producer Price Index, which tracks what America's producers get paid for their goods and services, rose at an annual pace of 8.5% in September, down slightly from the 8.7% rise in August, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. But the report showed prices rose 0.4% month over month.

