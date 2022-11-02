This year marks the 25th anniversary of Starbucks' holiday cups, an annual tradition that unofficially rings in the season for the chain's fervent fans.

Beginning Thursday, customers will have their hot drinks served in one of four new festive cups with designs that "offer the comforts and cheer of the season," according to a press release. This year's mostly red-and-green cups are inspired by traditional holiday motifs, including wrapping paper, frosted sparkles, ornaments and snow-covered trees.