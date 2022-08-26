This closely watched inflation measure showed some cooling in July

The Fed's favored inflation indicator showed that prices took a breather in July as energy prices continued to fall from record highs.

 Matthew Hatcher/SOPA Images/Sipa USA/FILE

The Federal Reserve's favored inflation indicator showed that prices took a breather last month as fuel costs continued to fall from record highs.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index rose by 6.3% for the year ended in July, down from the 40-year high of 6.8% reported in June, according to data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. On a month-over-month basis, the PCE price index fell by 0.1%.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.