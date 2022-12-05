This AI chatbot is dominating social media with its frighteningly good essays

 Adobe Stock

Imagine if Siri could write you a college essay, or Alexa could spit out a movie review in the style of Shakespeare.

OpenAI last week opened up access to ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot that interacts with users in an eerily convincing and conversational way. Its ability to provide lengthy, thoughtful and thorough responses to questions and prompts -- even if inaccurate -- has stunned users, including academics and some in the tech industry.