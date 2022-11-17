As US wildfires have grown larger and deadlier in recent years, one company is using drones and fire-starting "dragon eggs" to help prevent extreme blazes and save firefighters' lives.

Drone Amplified, a Nebraska-based startup, is using unmanned aerial technology to improve one of the oldest and most-effective methods of preventing wildfires: prescribed burns. This technique refers to the controlled application of fire by a team of experts to reduce hazardous fuel in areas prone to wildfires. "More prescribed fires mean fewer extreme wildfires," according to the US Forest Service.